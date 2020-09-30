iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Raising start-up capital is one of the biggest challenges for women entrepreneurs in Kenya’s key manufacturing sector, with banks requiring collateral that most of them do not have, a new study has found. Most women work or run businesses in the informal economy, and face numerous difficulties including pay and promotion disparities, as well as obstacles in accessing information, technology and finance to expand their enterprises. Manufacturing contributes about 10 percent of Kenya’s gross domestic product but women account for only 17 percent of the sector’s workforce, according to the study by the International Centre for Research on Women and Kenya Association of Manufacturers published Tuesday. Most women-owned manufacturing businesses are still micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the informal sector – unable to grow and enter the formal economy. While there are some financial products on the market that were geared towards women, they do not include the sizable credit often required for manufacturing businesses.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game

14 hours ago
1 min read

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

14 hours ago
1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

14 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

14 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative

15 hours ago
1 min read

African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

15 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Go On Trial for Forcibly Removing African Art from European Museums

15 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors

15 hours ago
1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

8 mins ago
1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

14 mins ago
2 min read

SA International Borders Are Open

48 mins ago
1 min read

1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

60 mins ago