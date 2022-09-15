iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

What M-Pesa is doing in East Africa, Touch and Pay is attempting in West Africa

6 hours ago 1 min read

Nigerian fintech startup Touch and Pay is planning expansion into a number of other African markets after securing a seed funding round worth US$3 million. Founded in 2019, Touch and Pay has developed a suite of near field communication (NFC) based payment solutions for all sorts of situations. Co-founder Michael Oluwole said the startup was trying to move towards a truly cashless society. “Today there are two types of transactions in Africa, firstly macro ones like buying a car or house, or payment of tuition, These transactions have been digitised and are processed electronically,” he said. “But the other type of transactions are micro-transactions, like payment of transportation fares, getting snacks or a cup of coffee, or buying groceries. These are all cash-based and they account for 70 per cent of all daily transactions in Nigeria today.” Even those that have bank accounts, therefore, still have to withdraw cash to perform these microtransactions.

SOURCE: DISRUPT  AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

6 hours ago
1 min read

Women Should Not be Left Behind in the AfCFTA

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana is One of the Countries that has lost Forest Cover at a High Rate

6 hours ago
1 min read

All Clear for Ride Hailing Firms in Tanzania

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Migrants Fight Uber in France

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa and the SDGs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Deal with Plastics and their Impact

6 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe is Working with Agencies to Provide Food Aid

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ruto Sworn In as Kenya’s 5th President

6 hours ago
1 min read

Voice-operated Smartphones Cater for Overlooked Market in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Britain Commits to Egyptian Startups

2 days ago
1 min read

DRC Seeks to Diversify

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste

1 min ago
2 min read

South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot

5 hours ago
3 min read

SARB Set To Hike Repo Rate

5 hours ago
1 min read

End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Is In Sight’ – WHO

5 hours ago

Share