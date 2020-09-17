What Lockdown Level 1 Means For South Africa

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday evening that South Africa will move to a Level 1 lockdown at Midnight on Sunday.

With this announcement, he introduced some adjustments and easing of some restrictions.

The Nationwide curfew will now take place from 00:00 to 04:00 every day.

Ramaphosa announced that the sale of liquor would now be permitted from Monday to Friday from 09:00 – 17:00.

Social, religious, political and other gatherings would be permitted, as long as the number of people did not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue, Ramaphosa said. This will, however, still be subject to a limit of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 for outdoor venues.

Ramaphosa said venues for exercise, recreation and entertainment, such as gyms and theatres, would now be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of the venue’s capacity as determined by available floor space.

Existing restrictions on sporting events remain in place.

However, none of these apply to funeral gatherings as Ramaphosa said a maximum of 100 people would be permitted at funeral gatherings as it still poses a higher risk for viral transmission, while night vigils remained prohibited.

Ramaphosa said the country’s international borders would reopen from 1 October for business, leisure and other travel. However, travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that are deemed high risk for coronavirus infections. There were certain protocols that were prescribed as requirements by a international traveller that will be needed to be submitted upon arrival.

Large crowds pose a greater risk of coronavirus transmission, so it is still necessary to limit the size of gatherings under Level 1 to prevent a spike in new infections. pic.twitter.com/749PuiEZ2x — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020

Social distancing and the use of masks in public spaces and during social gatherings are our most effective weapons for limiting the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ZHirmTyFBT — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020

The easing of restrictions on international travel under Level 1 must be done with extreme caution, especially as some countries experience a new surge in infections. pic.twitter.com/52mFTDNteN — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020

Careful screening of international travellers at airports and border crossings is essential to prevent infected visitors from entering the country and contributing to the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/UGB09n3BVT — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020

The easing of restrictions on alcohol sales under Level 1 must be done cautiously and responsibly to prevent harm to public health. pic.twitter.com/y2P1iDr863 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2020

