What is Zellige Tile?

2 hours ago 1 min read

A new favorite among designers is something that has been around for ages. Combining sophistication with handmade uniqueness, zellige tile is suddenly taking kitchens and bathrooms by storm. Based on a process invented in Morocco in the 10th century, the clay based tile offers a new mode of expression, whose wide range of color options spans the spectrum from subtle to dramatic. While this style of tile has become popular in recent years, the technique and corresponding product first appeared in the 10th century, says Zellij Gallery, and grew in popularity over hundreds of years. The tiles have been used throughout Northern African, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean regions since this time. Some zellige tiles will have brightly colored glazes or intricate geometric patterns, and many of the older tiles can still be seen throughout the region.

