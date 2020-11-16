iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What is Behind the Neuropsychiatric Genetics of African Populations-Psychosis Project?

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Research on the genetic basis of mental illness has so far largely excluded populations that are not of European heritage. That means that people of African descent, might not benefit from the new biological insights into mental illness. To help remedy this problem in psychiatric research, researchers from the United States and four countries in Africa are working together to study the genetics of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They are drawn from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Broad Institute of MIT in the US, Moi University and KEMRI-Wellcome Trust in Kenya, Makerere University in Uganda and Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia. Rounding out southern Africa is the team from the University of Cape Town. The initiative aims to do something that has never been done on this scale before: recruit 35,000 people in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda to answer questions about their health, lifestyle and mental illness, and donate two teaspoons of saliva for DNA testing.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Eight African e-Commerce Startups Invited to Apply for a Facebook-run Accelerator

2 hours ago
1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

2 hours ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

2 hours ago
1 min read

Vulnerable Women are being Preyed on in Nairobi

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation in Addis is Making its Neighbours Nervous

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Report on Governance in Africa Is In

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Famous Prophet is On the Run

2 hours ago
1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

3 days ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eight African e-Commerce Startups Invited to Apply for a Facebook-run Accelerator

2 hours ago
1 min read

Interview with Zimbabwe’s Award Winning Author

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Encouraged to Manage their Chronic Illnesses during the Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble is Brewing in the Sahara

2 hours ago