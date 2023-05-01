What is Afro Indie Music?                  

Is “Afro Indie” a catchall designation or truly a developing and definable category of music? While “indie” is often difficult to characterize, it seems to be taking shape within the African music context as artists and the industry embrace the idea of a broadening of what constitutes African music. The conversation on the Afro indie label is still nascent. In 2018, Vice Portugal ran a story on a group of Black artists making their mark in the white-dominated indie scene in Brazil. In 2020, Pitchfork ran a widely distributed story on being black in the American indie music scene. Both articles spoke to the Afro indie label’s power to hold Black musicians who fall outside stereotypes of what kinds of music Black people make, as well as how the label offers a defined container for music business professionals to invest in.
More Stories
The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements
Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance
19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City
Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists
Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer
A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania
There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast
Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult
White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”
Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index
What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?
Africa’s Valuable Ocean Resources have Drawn the Interest of Foreign Nations