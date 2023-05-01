iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

What is Afro Indie Music?                  

39 seconds ago 1 min read

Is “Afro Indie” a catchall designation or truly a developing and definable category of music? While “indie” is often difficult to characterize, it seems to be taking shape within the African music context as artists and the industry embrace the idea of a broadening of what constitutes African music. The conversation on the Afro indie label is still nascent. In 2018, Vice Portugal ran a story on a group of Black artists making their mark in the white-dominated indie scene in Brazil. In 2020, Pitchfork ran a widely distributed story on being black in the American indie music scene. Both articles spoke to the Afro indie label’s power to hold Black musicians who fall outside stereotypes of what kinds of music Black people make, as well as how the label offers a defined container for music business professionals to invest in.

OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

4 mins ago
1 min read

19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City                                               

6 mins ago
1 min read

Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists

8 mins ago
1 min read

Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer 

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania

11 mins ago
1 min read

There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast

13 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult

14 mins ago
1 min read

White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index

2 days ago
1 min read

What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Valuable Ocean Resources have Drawn the Interest of Foreign Nations

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What is Afro Indie Music?                  

40 seconds ago
1 min read

The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

4 mins ago
1 min read

19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City                                               

6 mins ago

Share