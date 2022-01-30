iAfrica

What I Buy and Why: Cameroonian Collector Diane Audrey Ngako on How a Garage Sale Sparked Her Passion for Collecting

Her fascination with art started at a young age, and the passion continues to burn brightly for Cameroonian creative entrepreneur, Diane Audrey Ngako. Committed to fostering a local appreciation for African artists, she founded the Douala Art Fair, and she regularly showcases her own collection to cultivate a new generation of collectors. The 30-year-old art collector and creative entrepreneur got her start in arts media in Paris, working for the radio program Africa N°1, and writing for Roots Magazine, Le Monde, and TV5 Monde Africa. Today, she has settled in Cameroon, and divides her time working as managing director of her Akwa- and Abidjan-based communications agency Omenkart, and her publishing house, Baköu. It’s no surprise then, that she was included in Forbes Afrique’s list of 30 young entrepreneurs under the age of 30 back in 2016.

SOURCE: ARTNET

