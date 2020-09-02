iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Means for Africans

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

If you’re not a comics fan, you may have been surprised at the extent of the heartfelt grief expressed following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. One explanation lies in the extraordinary power of the 2018 movie Black Panther, in which Boseman starred as T’Challa/Black Panther, to address racist stereotypes about Africa and Africans. Boseman’s character was heir to the hidden kingdom of Wakanda, a mythical African nation free of European colonisation. The film’s subtext explores African Americans’ varying identifications, past and present, with Africa and a global Black diaspora. In Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman – along with a host of other wonderful actors, and director and screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole – brought to life a “splendidly black” utopian vision. The film, which reverses stereotypes about Africa, delighted many African American fans.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers

40 mins ago
1 min read

Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up

44 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

50 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Plastic Ban Under Threat By New US Deal

1 hour ago
1 min read

Uganda Wildlife Service Welcomes the Pitter Patter of Little Feet

1 hour ago
1 min read

Top Gambian Lawyer Faces US Sanctions for Probing Crimes in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Releases Opposition and Journalist

2 hours ago
1 min read

New Migrant Route Is Cheaper and More Dangerous

2 hours ago
1 min read

How South Africa Squandered Millions in over a 100 Days of Lockdown

2 hours ago
1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

1 day ago
1 min read

Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar

1 day ago
1 min read

For Just $4 a Month, Nigerian Movie Streaming Service Sees Huge Profits

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers

40 mins ago
1 min read

Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up

44 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

50 mins ago
1 min read

What Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Means for Africans

1 hour ago