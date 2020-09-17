What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

Africa’s network of airlines could take up to three years to rebound from the devastating impact of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, say industry insiders. But this global crisis has also allowed the battered industry to rethink and plan for a new, different way of doing things.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art
Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point
How Museums can Influence Africa’s Research Agenda
Bizarre Prison Escape Rocks Kampala
Tanzania’s Hottest Football Club Makes a Bold Move
Revolutionising the Kenyan Working Space
Millions of People in Sudan are Facing Economic Hardship
The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism
World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy
This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy
Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes
Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes