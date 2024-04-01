What African Architecture Can Teach the World

As concerns about climate, sustainability and scarce resources dominate architecture discussions across the globe, increasing attention is being paid to the ways in which African traditional architecture may hold the keys to the future. Salt bricks and sweeping mud walls – as recently showcased by some African architects – may be the building blocks for innovative designs of the future. Such ideas were explored by Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo in a major exhibition she recently curated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She wanted to look at how regions such as Africa are able to function with scarce resources.

BBC