iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Western ‘Frontier Mistress’ Explores Race and Gender

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Frontier Mistress, a new film from South African director, Charlie Vundla, is set in 18th century South Africa and tells the true story of a Huguenot refugee’s oppression by an abusive husband and a racist society.  Her refusal to accept the status quo and a subsequent love affair with a slave form the basis of a story that continues to resonate today. According to the Berlinale Talents alum, the story about a young French protestant who fled religious persecution in Europe to face even more injustice in South Africa, was published as part of a historical anthology book titled “Murderers, Miscreants and Mutineers” by Nigel Penn and he bases his film on the chapter titled “The Master, The Mistress & The Slave.” 

SOURCE: VARIETY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

12 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa is Fast Becoming a Top Wedding and Honeymoon Destination

18 mins ago
1 min read

Eric Adjepong on Introducing ‘Top Chef’ to West African Cooking

21 mins ago
1 min read

Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah Launch Collection of Conceptual Headpieces

22 mins ago
1 min read

Ayra Starr is Ready for This

23 mins ago
2 min read

Nigeria’s Social Media Comedians Are Making Laughter Pay

25 mins ago
1 min read

A Pioneer of South Africa’s Budding Truffle Cultivation Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Zanzibari Women Take Advantage of a Changing Climate

2 days ago
1 min read

Changing the Way Nigerians Travel

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

12 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

15 mins ago