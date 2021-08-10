Western ‘Frontier Mistress’ Explores Race and Gender

Share with your network!

Frontier Mistress, a new film from South African director, Charlie Vundla, is set in 18th century South Africa and tells the true story of a Huguenot refugee’s oppression by an abusive husband and a racist society. Her refusal to accept the status quo and a subsequent love affair with a slave form the basis of a story that continues to resonate today. According to the Berlinale Talents alum, the story about a young French protestant who fled religious persecution in Europe to face even more injustice in South Africa, was published as part of a historical anthology book titled “Murderers, Miscreants and Mutineers” by Nigel Penn and he bases his film on the chapter titled “The Master, The Mistress & The Slave.”



SOURCE: VARIETY

