Western Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Welcomes The Heavy Sentences Handed to Drug Kingpin Fadwaan Murphy, Ex-wife

The Western Cape’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the heavy sentences handed down to Fadwaan Murphy and his ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy.



The trial, which lasted five years, concluded on Friday at the Western Cape High Court.



Fadwaan and Shafieka Murphy were each sentenced to 18 and 12 years in jail for narcotics trafficking and money laundering.



In July of last year, the guy known as “Vet” became South Africa’s first drug dealer convicted under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.



In addition to the accusations, he has received an R2 million fine.



The Western Cape High Court has further ordered that Murphy’s assets be auctioned to cover the fine and other fees associated with the execution of the warrant and the sale of the assets.



Murphy was convicted last year for using his company, Ulterior Trading Solutions CC, as a front to manage his narcotics empire.



The State claimed that his drug peddling was motivated by a desire for money and power, and that his acts devastated Cape communities.



Eric Ntabazalila, a spokeswoman for the “Western Cape director of public prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, applauded the investigating and prosecution team for their tenacity in piecing together the case despite the challenges they faced.”



The Murphys will be back in court on Monday to appeal their sentence.