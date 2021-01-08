Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave

Share with your network!

Western Cape health authorities are warning of a third wave of COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine.

The province has entered its second wave peak.

Extra beds, hospital staff and more oxygen are in place to deal with what comes over the next two weeks.

The Garden Route district has passed its COVID-19 peak and the rate of infections there has stabilised.

Authorities say they have learned a lot from the first and second waves, especially about the new variant.

