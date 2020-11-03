iAfrica

Western Cape Treasury Receive Clean Audit

59 mins ago

The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) has completed the audit for the 2019/20 financial year in the Western Cape. 

We are pleased to announce that of the 22 provincial departments and entities that received an audit outcome, 21 (96%) of the auditees received an “unqualified” audit outcome on their annual financial statements, while 17 (77%) received a coveted “clean” audit (unqualified with no findings).

One department , the Department of Health, has not been finalised due to a delay by the AGSA as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have estimated that the audit results for the Department of Health will be finalised in January 2021.
 

In the 2019/20 financial year, of the 12 Western Cape Government departments that received audit outcomes, 10 received “an unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, 1 received an “unqualified opinion with findings”, and 1 received a “qualified opinion with findings”.

The Department of Agriculture remains qualified as a result of a long-standing matter of a technical nature. After a Western Cape High court exonerated the department, the Western Cape Government now await the matter to be finally determined by the supreme court of appeal.

Western Cape Government DepartmentAudit Outcomes
Community SafetyUnqualified with no findings
Cultural Affairs and SportUnqualified with no findings
Office of the PremierUnqualified with no findings
Economic Development and TourismUnqualified with no findings
Environmental Affairs and Development PlanningUnqualified with no findings
Human SettlementsUnqualified with no findings
Local GovernmentUnqualified with no findings
Provincial TreasuryUnqualified with no findings
Social DevelopmentUnqualified with no findings
Transport and Public WorksUnqualified with no findings
EducationUnqualified with findings
AgricultureQualified
HealthOutstanding

Of the 10 Western Cape Government public entities, 7 received an “unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, 3 received an “unqualified opinion with findings”, and none received a “qualified opinion with findings” in the 2019/20 financial year.

Western Cape Government EntityAudit Outcomes
Government Motor TransportUnqualified with no findings
Saldanha Bay IDZ Licencing CompanyUnqualified with no findings
Western Cape Nature Conservation BoardUnqualified with no findings
Western Cape Liquor AuthorityUnqualified with no findings
Western Cape Language CommitteeUnqualified with no findings
Western Cape Cultural CommissionUnqualified with no findings
Heritage Western CapeUnqualified with no findings
Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion AgencyUnqualified with findings
Western Cape Gambling and Racing BoardUnqualified with findings
CassidraUnqualified with findings


And the Western Cape Provincial Parliament received an “unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, for the 2019/20 financial year.

These audit outcomes are the result of a concerted effort by all officials to ensure that good governance and good financial management remain at the heart of what we do in the Western Cape Government.

