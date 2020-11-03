Western Cape Treasury Receive Clean Audit

Share with your network!

The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) has completed the audit for the 2019/20 financial year in the Western Cape.

We are pleased to announce that of the 22 provincial departments and entities that received an audit outcome, 21 (96%) of the auditees received an “unqualified” audit outcome on their annual financial statements, while 17 (77%) received a coveted “clean” audit (unqualified with no findings).

One department , the Department of Health, has not been finalised due to a delay by the AGSA as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have estimated that the audit results for the Department of Health will be finalised in January 2021.



In the 2019/20 financial year, of the 12 Western Cape Government departments that received audit outcomes, 10 received “an unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, 1 received an “unqualified opinion with findings”, and 1 received a “qualified opinion with findings”.

The Department of Agriculture remains qualified as a result of a long-standing matter of a technical nature. After a Western Cape High court exonerated the department, the Western Cape Government now await the matter to be finally determined by the supreme court of appeal.

Western Cape Government Department Audit Outcomes Community Safety Unqualified with no findings Cultural Affairs and Sport Unqualified with no findings Office of the Premier Unqualified with no findings Economic Development and Tourism Unqualified with no findings Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Unqualified with no findings Human Settlements Unqualified with no findings Local Government Unqualified with no findings Provincial Treasury Unqualified with no findings Social Development Unqualified with no findings Transport and Public Works Unqualified with no findings Education Unqualified with findings Agriculture Qualified Health Outstanding

Of the 10 Western Cape Government public entities, 7 received an “unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, 3 received an “unqualified opinion with findings”, and none received a “qualified opinion with findings” in the 2019/20 financial year.

Western Cape Government Entity Audit Outcomes Government Motor Transport Unqualified with no findings Saldanha Bay IDZ Licencing Company Unqualified with no findings Western Cape Nature Conservation Board Unqualified with no findings Western Cape Liquor Authority Unqualified with no findings Western Cape Language Committee Unqualified with no findings Western Cape Cultural Commission Unqualified with no findings Heritage Western Cape Unqualified with no findings Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency Unqualified with findings Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board Unqualified with findings Cassidra Unqualified with findings



And the Western Cape Provincial Parliament received an “unqualified opinion with no findings”, or “clean audit”, for the 2019/20 financial year.

These audit outcomes are the result of a concerted effort by all officials to ensure that good governance and good financial management remain at the heart of what we do in the Western Cape Government.

