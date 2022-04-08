Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell on Thursday condemned the taxi violence in Bloekombos, Kraaifrontein.

Mitchell said that the registrar’s office had called the two taxi associations to a meeting after two taxi operators were murdered and one injured on Wednesday night.

The MEC said that the department would be engaging with the Bellville Taxi Association and Bloekombos Wallacedene Taxi Association.

He said that it was unacceptable that people were being killed and that the public transport sector was becoming a crime scene.

