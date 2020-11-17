iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Western Cape Shaken By 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake

13 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

A tremor struck parts of Cape Town early on Tuesday morning.

SABC News is reporting that the US Geological Survey has confirmed the 3.5 magnitude tremor which originated in the Saldanha Bay area and was felt all the way in Cape Town.

There’s been no immediate reports of damage.

The Council for Geoscience added that a minor earthquake felt in Saldanha Bay near Cape Town isn’t cause for panic.

Speaking on Cape Talk this morning, the council’s David Khoza said that the earthquake “happened about 60km just off Cape Town. It was a lot closer than the one that happened before in the ocean over 1,000km away. We’ve noted some reports of people left shaken.”

“The same sort of fault lines that we see onshore, we see the same fault lines offshore. In this case, it was probably one of those fault lines that moved a little bit and caused the tremor but there is no link to the one that happened before or in the ocean.”

Chief scientist Michelle Grobbelaar at the Council for Geoscience said that this was a mild earthquake compared to countries such as Japan.

“We’re very lucky in South Africa that we’re in a low to moderate seismically active area, so that means that we get magnitude 3 or 4 earthquakes, nothing huge like overseas, but yes people would feel it, especially at that time of night because everything is quiet, you’re probably in bed or sitting around the TV or computer.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape

7 mins ago
1 min read

1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

24 mins ago
1 min read

Government Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Bushiris

19 hours ago
1 min read

Watch: Jacob Zuma Arrives At Zondo Commission Of Inquiry

23 hours ago
1 min read

Prepare For a COVID-19 Christmas – Mkhize

23 hours ago
1 min read

Government Embarks On Bushiri Extradition Process

23 hours ago
1 min read

1 842 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

23 hours ago
2 min read

I’m Not Running Away From My Trial – Bushiri

2 days ago
1 min read

2 237 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ace Magashule Takes Aim At SA Media

3 days ago
1 min read

2 213 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape

7 mins ago
2 min read

Western Cape Shaken By 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake

13 mins ago
1 min read

1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

24 mins ago