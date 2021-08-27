Western Cape Rural Districts Battling Increasing COVID-19 Infections

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the rural districts of the Western Cape.
Graafwater is among some of the small towns affected by a recent outbreak.
Locals say the Cederberg region has seen a sharp increase in positive cases and deaths over the past two weeks.
Graafwater is predominantly a farming community where not enough people are being educated about the coronavirus.
“People on the farms are very vulnerable because they have to move during the mornings to the farms and get picked up in trucks,” said Paul Strauss, a ward councillor.
“We try to educate the people about that issue of how many they can get into the trucks.”
