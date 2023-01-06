Western Cape Residents Warned Of Online Housing Scam

The Western Cape government is alerting residents to online housing scams that ask for payment for government housing assistance.

Residents are requested to pay R2,300 for an approval letter and title deed.

“We were alerted by very vigilant community members regarding certain WhatsApp messages being circulating, similar to a Facebook page that we were alerted to late during 2022,” says Western Cape Infrastructure MEC, Tertius Simmers.

“This is just a similar imitation of these scammers looking to profit from people, it’s a clear sophisticated approach,” he says.

