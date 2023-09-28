Western Cape Rebuilding In Wake Of Storm Damage

Over 2,000 residents in the Theewaterskloof Municipality have been displaced due to adverse weather conditions.

Twelve people have died across the Western Cape – three of these recorded in Theewaterskloof metro.

As large-scale disaster relief efforts are underway in the province’s flood-stricken communities, Eskom says around 22,000 of its customers are experiencing power cuts caused by the recent storm.

At the same time, The Cape Winelands and Overberg districts bore the brunt of the intense rainfall which lashed the Western Cape on Sunday.

Over R1bn will be needed to help the Agricultural sector survive.