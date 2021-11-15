Western Cape Pushes Ramps Up Vaccine Drive For Over 50s

With the festive season fast approaching, the Western Cape government is ramping up efforts to give as many vulnerable people the vaccine as possible.
Those aged 50 years and older are found to be most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.
In the Western Cape, 58 percent of this group has already been vaccinated.
Health authorities are hoping to boost this number during the “Vooma Vaccination” campaign, which will see more sites open across the country.
More Stories
Rand Water’s Three-Day ‘Shutdown’ Begins
NICD Reports 262 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Body Parts Found In Soweto Home
Legendary Novelist Wilbur Smith Dies Aged 88
54-Hour Water Disruption Monday Parts – Gauteng
NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal
No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla
De Klerk Missed Many Chances To Reconcile With SA – Tutu Foundation
Wage Bill Swallows Bulk Of Windfall – Godongwana Issues Medium-Term Budget
NICD Reports 356 New COVID-19 Cases
Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors
We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter