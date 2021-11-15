Western Cape Pushes Ramps Up Vaccine Drive For Over 50s

With the festive season fast approaching, the Western Cape government is ramping up efforts to give as many vulnerable people the vaccine as possible.

Those aged 50 years and older are found to be most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

In the Western Cape, 58 percent of this group has already been vaccinated.

Health authorities are hoping to boost this number during the “Vooma Vaccination” campaign, which will see more sites open across the country.

Share with your network!