Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave

As the Western Cape begins to exit its COVID-19 second wave, preparations are already in place for a third wave.
Health authorities are concerned about people’s behaviour now that restrictions have been eased and also with gatherings looming during the Easter weekend.
These are some of the factors that could influence the third wave hitting sooner and harder.
The Western Cape is not taking any chances and is gearing up for a third wave.
Health authorities are using this time to stock up on supplies like PPE and improve on experiences from the previous wave.
Authorities are not able to say exactly when the third wave will hit.
The Western Cape has increased its number of vaccination centres and has started vaccinating eligible healthcare workers in rural areas.
More Stories
Police Foil Sandton Heist
Government Confident About Herd Immunity
SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases
Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’
Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo
10 Suspects Arrested In Cocaine Bust
SA Reports 856 COVID-19 Cases
Significant Fuel Price Hike From Wednesday
New Land Court Bill Promises Justice
Jacob Zuma Foundation Hits Out At Zondo
Panel Finds There’s Enough Evidence To Impeach Mkhwebane
SA Reports 566 New Cases