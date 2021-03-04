iAfrica

Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

3 hours ago

As the Western Cape begins to exit its COVID-19 second wave, preparations are already in place for a third wave. 

Health authorities are concerned about people’s behaviour now that restrictions have been eased and also with gatherings looming during the Easter weekend. 

These are some of the factors that could influence the third wave hitting sooner and harder. 

The Western Cape is not taking any chances and is gearing up for a third wave. 

Health authorities are using this time to stock up on supplies like PPE and improve on experiences from the previous wave.

Authorities are not able to say exactly when the third wave will hit. 

The Western Cape has increased its number of vaccination centres and has started vaccinating eligible healthcare workers in rural areas. 

