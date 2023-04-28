iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin

Twitter/@alanwinde
12 hours ago 1 min read

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he enters the province.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes.

Winde says the province’s LEAP officers will be instructed to make the arrest.

The 70-year-old is set to visit South Africa in August for the 15th BRICS Summit.

Winde criticised government for pushing ahead with the meeting despite the arrest warrant.

Earlier this week, the Presidency backtracked on comments regarding a withdrawal from the ICC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a resolution taken by the ANC.

But, the Presidency then issued a statement saying it was made in error.

It says government is rather looking at changing the law in relation to the Rome Statute.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

12 hours ago
1 min read

JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

12 hours ago
1 min read

ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments

12 hours ago
3 min read

South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Flu Ahead Of Winter Season

1 day ago
1 min read

Avian Flu Outbreak Hits WC, 120,000 Birds Dead

1 day ago
1 min read

De Ruyter Mum On Implicated Minister

1 day ago
1 min read

Theranos Founder Holmes Stays Out Of Prison With Appeal

1 day ago
1 min read

Scopa To Call Gordhan, Mufamadi To Give Evidence On Alleged Corruption At Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Relative Taken In For Soweto boys’ Murder

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Adopts Guideline Framework For Coalition Management At Local Government Level

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Nationals Evacuated From Sudan

3 days ago
2 min read

Death Toll In Kenyan Starvation Cult Rises To 73 – Police

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Sub Saharan Africa Mergers And Acquisition Transactions Totalled US$ 3.8 Billion In Q1 2023

12 hours ago
2 min read

Xero Survey Reveals SA Small Businesses Have Highest Level Of Wellbeing

12 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

12 hours ago
1 min read

JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

12 hours ago

Share