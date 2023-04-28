Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he enters the province.
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes.
Winde says the province’s LEAP officers will be instructed to make the arrest.
The 70-year-old is set to visit South Africa in August for the 15th BRICS Summit.
Winde criticised government for pushing ahead with the meeting despite the arrest warrant.
Earlier this week, the Presidency backtracked on comments regarding a withdrawal from the ICC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a resolution taken by the ANC.
But, the Presidency then issued a statement saying it was made in error.
It says government is rather looking at changing the law in relation to the Rome Statute.
