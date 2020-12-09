Western Cape Plans To Avoid Harder Lockdown

The Western Cape is rallying hard to avoid a harder lockdown as the COVID-19 infection rate continues to climb.
Nearing 17 000 active cases, the infection rate in the province is now similar, to that at the height of the pandemic in early July.
Premier Alan Winde says he has submitted an extensive plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa to mitigate the situation.
He’s calling for more stringent enforcement measures as several private hospitals are reaching full capacity.
Winde says he wants to keep the local economy open and to invite people to visit this holiday season.
But, he says it is a collaborative effort, and it will be citizen behaviour that will determine the need for harsher restrictions.
