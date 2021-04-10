iAfrica

Western Cape Murder Rate ‘Unacceptable’ – Cele

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

9 hours ago 1 min read

The whip is being cracked on violent gangs in the Western Cape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says close to 200 extra officers have been deployed to hotspots, along with 50 extra vehicles and equipment.

That includes Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Delft and Nyanga.

Cele says the Western Cape’s high murder rate is simply unacceptable.

In the past week and over the long weekend, 100 people were killed either by stabbing or shooting.

Cele insists that breaking lockdown rules is a crime in itself.

He also says though he’s been criticised for his stance on the alcohol sales bans, they’ve proven to reduce sexual assaults and other violent crimes.

