Western Cape Mega Vaccination Centre To Open

A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an Astra-Zeneca vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021.

The Western Cape’s newest mega vaccination centre opens on Wednesday.  

Authorities hope to inoculate up to 4,000 people a day at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

They say sites like these are crucial to speeding up the vaccination process.

“What a site like this does, it enables EVDS to schedule more appointments and then it shortens the time that people have to wait at other places,” said Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. https://2bee1c8da49c3e4c7ca33fd39e2002bc.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

“So it’s literally a place where many appointments can go out.”

This mega-site at the CTICC is the biggest vaccination centre in the province – for now.

In the coming weeks, an even bigger site will open at the Athlone Stadium to make vaccinations are accessible to as many people as possible.

