Western Cape IPID Report Reveals ‘Horrific’ Stats

The number of alleged crimes committed by police officers has increased in the Western Cape.

The latest financial report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, shows a sharp rise in cases investigated by the entity.

Officials say the statistics are horrific as police officers should be protecting citizens and not harming them.

Provincial authorities revealed some of the figures, ahead of the full report, which will be tabled at the end of September.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, police watchdog, IPID, investigated 662 cases in the Western Cape.

In the previous financial year, it was 568.

Assault cases against police officers increased slightly from 64 to 70.

Police oversight and community safety MEC, Reagen Allen, says under-resourcing at police stations and a lack of action against offending officers are the main contributors to members committing crimes.

Hermanus, in the Overstrand Municipality, is one of 11 stations where IPID recommended action be taken against SAPS members involved in someone’s death.

Residents have mixed feelings about the police.

The MEC says the province will receive over a thousand more police officers in December, but he says this is still not enough to stem the tide of a 10 percent vacancy rate within the SAPS.

IPID says it will table its full annual report on 30 September.

Share with your network!