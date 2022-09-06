Western Cape IPID Report Reveals ‘Horrific’ Stats

The number of alleged crimes committed by police officers has increased in the Western Cape.
The latest financial report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, shows a sharp rise in cases investigated by the entity.
Officials say the statistics are horrific as police officers should be protecting citizens and not harming them.
Provincial authorities revealed some of the figures, ahead of the full report, which will be tabled at the end of September.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, police watchdog, IPID, investigated 662 cases in the Western Cape.
In the previous financial year, it was 568.
Assault cases against police officers increased slightly from 64 to 70.
Police oversight and community safety MEC, Reagen Allen, says under-resourcing at police stations and a lack of action against offending officers are the main contributors to members committing crimes.
Hermanus, in the Overstrand Municipality, is one of 11 stations where IPID recommended action be taken against SAPS members involved in someone’s death.
Residents have mixed feelings about the police.
The MEC says the province will receive over a thousand more police officers in December, but he says this is still not enough to stem the tide of a 10 percent vacancy rate within the SAPS.
IPID says it will table its full annual report on 30 September.
More Stories
Limpopo ANC Endorses Ramphosa For Second Term
Energy Dept Attributes Fuel Price Decrease To Lower Oil Prices, Stronger Rand
Tuberculosis & HIV In Pregnancy – A Concerning State Of Affairs
ANC NW Chair Tells Members To Toe The Party Line
Malema’s Firearm Discharge Case Postponed To January 2023
Mandla Msibi Is Back In ANC
Limpopo’s ANC Provincial Executive Committee Support President Cyril Ramaphosa For a Second Term
Mayor Mpho Phalatse Threatened With Removal
Gauteng Government Sets Aside Over R87 Million For Homeless Programs
Bheki Cele :Kidnappings Required the Intervention of National Government.
‘Corruption is still very much a part of Eskom,’ says CEO André de Ruyter
DA Plans To Oust ANC From Power in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro