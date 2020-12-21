Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

Share with your network!

Hospitals in the Western Cape are under pressure from rising COVID-19 patient numbers.

It’s putting a strain on ICU beds and other resources.

The Western Cape Health Department has warned that if this continues, there could be a delay in admissions of patients and other essential services.

On Friday, there were more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals.

More than 200 of them were in ICU.

Many of the hospitals in the province are nearing full capacity.

The Western Cape health department said it is looking at adding more beds.

