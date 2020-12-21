iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

3 mins ago 1 min read

Hospitals in the Western Cape are under pressure from rising COVID-19 patient numbers.  

It’s putting a strain on ICU beds and other resources.

The Western Cape Health Department has warned that if this continues, there could be a delay in admissions of patients and other essential services.  

On Friday, there were more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals.

More than 200 of them were in ICU.

Many of the hospitals in the province are nearing full capacity.

The Western Cape health department said it is looking at adding more beds.

