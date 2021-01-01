iAfrica

Western Cape Hospitals Filling Up

Mitchells Plain field hospital is operational. Photo Credit: Twitter/@alanwinde

The Western Cape is the current epicentre of the COVID-19 third wave.

Both public and private hospitals are filling up fast as infections continue peaking.

On Friday, the province recorded the highest number of new cases, with more than 3,900 people testing positive.

Keith Cloete, the Western Cape Health HOD, broke down the numbers.

“We got about 3,700 people with Covid admitted to hospitals,” Cloete said.

“We have a slight increase every day, but then we also have discharges and deaths.

“Our critical care is the one that’s over 100 percent full and it’s been like that for the past two weeks.”

