Western Cape Government To Hold Digital Press Conference

Tomorrow, Premier Alan Winde will hold a digital press conference to discuss the first step towards economic recovery in the tourism industry with the launch of a new domestic tourism campaign. He will be joined by Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, CEO of Wesgro, Tim Harris and the CEO of the CTICC, Taubie Motlhabane.
Date: 27 August 2020
Time: 12h00
Digital platform: Microsoft Teams
Please confirm your attendance by 9am tomorrow and provide your name, surname, the name of your publication and your email address to be added to Microsoft Teams.
