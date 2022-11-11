iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Western Cape Government To Establish Task Team To Address Power Cuts

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Western Cape government said it will establish a task team to look at ways of addressing the impact of Eskom’s power cuts in the province.

Premier Alan Winde held a two-day meeting with his cabinet to brainstorm ways to mitigate the impacts of load shedding.

He said tackling the energy crisis is vital to boosting the economy.

“The is also another mitigation looking at where we can find extra energy, where we can find better savings, where we can treat next year with protecting jobs in our economy and making sure that we are sustainable as can be – while we are getting all of this new infrastructure in place to make sure that we don’t have load shedding.”

Winde believes the ongoing outages are only going to get worse.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference

2 hours ago
1 min read

Samwu Members Protest Outside Joburg Council

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Finalises Two Bills To Prevent Greylisting Of SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

2 hours ago
5 min read

Democracy ‘Who We Are,’ Biden Says After Midterm Elections

1 day ago
1 min read

PSA Members To March To National Treasury Offices In Pretoria

1 day ago
2 min read

WHO Urges ‘Immediate’ Food, Medical Aid for Tigray 

1 day ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni About To Collapse – Masina

1 day ago
1 min read

I’m Hopeful We Will Remain In Office – Phalatse

1 day ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Given 30 Days To Process Applications

1 day ago
4 min read

New Wave Of Disinformation Expected On Eve Of US Election

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Denies Any Wrongdoing In Phala Phala Saga

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

SA Loses Billions To Poor Quality Software, Putting Many At Risk For 2023

1 hour ago
3 min read

Should You Rent Or Buy Your First Flat Or House?

1 hour ago
2 min read

Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference

2 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Government To Establish Task Team To Address Power Cuts

2 hours ago

Share