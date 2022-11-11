Western Cape Government To Establish Task Team To Address Power Cuts

The Western Cape government said it will establish a task team to look at ways of addressing the impact of Eskom’s power cuts in the province.
Premier Alan Winde held a two-day meeting with his cabinet to brainstorm ways to mitigate the impacts of load shedding.
He said tackling the energy crisis is vital to boosting the economy.
“The is also another mitigation looking at where we can find extra energy, where we can find better savings, where we can treat next year with protecting jobs in our economy and making sure that we are sustainable as can be – while we are getting all of this new infrastructure in place to make sure that we don’t have load shedding.”
Winde believes the ongoing outages are only going to get worse.
