Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine

The Western Cape is forging ahead with plans to procure its own batch of COVID-19 vaccines.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has criticised the move, saying it’s counter-productive.
“It’s not necessary for one province to negotiate a deal for itself,” the minister said.
Besides, he says, the province won’t have enough money and does not have the authority.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde is undeterred.
Winde also thinks it’s time to relax some of the rules, including amending the curfew to start at 10pm and allowing on-site alcohol consumption and booze sales between Monday and Thursday.
Provincial health authorities have noted a 21 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Hospital admissions have also eased, but the province remains on high alert.
More Stories
Medscheme Denies Racial Profiling Following Draft CMS Report
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa
SABC Workers To Down Tools
SA Records 9 780 New COVID-19 Cases
Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated
Tertiary Institutions’ Year To Start After Release Of Matric Results
No Proof That Vaccines Effective Against New Variant – Karim
Promising Signs As SA records 9 010 New Covid-19 Cases
Extend The Curfew From 11pm – CoCT
Lockdown Criminal Records To Be Expunged But Not Yet
COVID-19 Negatively Impacting Eskom
12 267 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA