Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine

Premier Alan Winde said in vulnerable and high-density areas, in particular, it's safer for children to be in school. Picture: Twitter

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Western Cape is forging ahead with plans to procure its own batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has criticised the move, saying it’s counter-productive.

“It’s not necessary for one province to negotiate a deal for itself,” the minister said.

Besides, he says, the province won’t have enough money and does not have the authority.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde is undeterred.

Winde also thinks it’s time to relax some of the rules, including amending the curfew to start at 10pm and allowing on-site alcohol consumption and booze sales between Monday and Thursday.

Provincial health authorities have noted a 21 percent reduction in new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Hospital admissions have also eased, but the province remains on high alert.

