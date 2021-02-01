Western Cape Embarks On Vaccine Education Drive

With COVID-19 infections having dropped significantly in the Western Cape, the main focus now is getting people vaccinated.
Healthcare workers are first in line to get the jab during the first phase.
While nobody will be forced to take the vaccine, health authorities are urging all frontline health staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The Western Cape’s health department has embarked on a campaign to educate people about the benefits of the vaccine.
Western Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete said: “We need to start a process of healing and walk that process together. Within that process of healing, one area of hope is the introduction of a vaccine. “
An important part of the Western Cape’s “Let’s unite to vaccinate” campaign is to provide scientifically sound and credible information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials said people need to hear accurate information that will help them make the best choices for themselves.
