Western Cape Education Dept Ready To Welcome Back Pupils

Scores of school children will take their seats in a classroom on Wednesday morning as the 2022 academic year gets underway.

The Western Cape Education Department said that it was ready as it welcomes more than 1.1 million pupils on Wednesday.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer: “Unfortunately, most learners will continue to attend school on a rotational basis, costing our learners further precious time in class despite recommendations from experts that schools return to full attendance.”

Schafer said that she would continue to engage with national government regarding a return to daily attendance for all pupils as soon as possible.

The WCED has received more than 32,000 late applications and the latest figures indicate that there are 451 grade 1 and more than 2,400 grade 8 pupils who still have to be placed.

Schafer said that officials were working hard to ensure their placement as soon as possible.

