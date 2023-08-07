Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) Warns Taxi Protests To Negatively Affect Tourism

The Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) warned taxi protests in the city had the potential to reverse tourism accomplishments, resulting in grave economic consequences not only for the province but for the country as a whole.

This comes after the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom issued a travel warning to British nationals planning to visit Cape Town last Friday.

Thousands of commuters were stuck last week after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) ceased operations in response to the city’s safety measure of impounding minibus taxis that broke traffic restrictions.

The office cautioned passengers that the current strikes have an impact on their overall safety as well as their ability to travel to and from the airport.

It’s been a rocky four days in the Mother City since public transportation came to a halt last Thursday when Santaco mounted a strike.

According to the city, at least 110 criminal proceedings have been filed in connection with the strike thus far.