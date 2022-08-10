Western Cape DA Calls On Ramaphosa To Fire Cele

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele over his recent comments on the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.
The party said Cele’s comments show that he is not fit to hold office.
Cele had been quoted as saying that one of the women was lucky to have been raped by one man only.
He made the comment after the alleged gang rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners in Krugersdorp late last month.
The DA said Cele’s controversial utterances should not be taken lightly.
