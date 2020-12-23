Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help

Western Cape health authorities are looking to the South African military for help, amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Hospitals across the province are under severe strain with health workers pleading for some form of reprieve.
Coronavirus cases among health workers continue to spike, while their families, too, are being infected.
Private hospitals are also under pressure with patients being diverted to state hospitals and vice versa.
