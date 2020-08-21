iAfrica

iAfrica

Western Cape Closes Convention Centre Field Hospital

20 mins ago 1 min read

The Western Cape — which was once the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, accounting for more than 60% of the country’s caseload — is closing a major quarantine and triage facility. The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) was converted into the “Hospital of Hope” in preparation for the virus’ peak and treated over 1 500 patients over the course of three months. Today, the Western Cape accounts for only 17% of the national caseload.

Provincial Premier Alan Winde welcomed the recent move to lockdown Level 2 and the Western Cape’s successful approach to containing the coronavirus’ reach. Winde has urged residents to support local business as the economy attempts to recover grievous losses incurred during the restrictive lockdown period between April and July.

Western Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete noted that hospital beds in the province were 70% occupied with only 12% of those hospitalisations related to COVID-19.

