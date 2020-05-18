Western Cape Children’s Commissioner To Take Office From 1st June

The Western Cape officially has a Children’s Commissioner.
Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week.
The appointment is a first for the country.
Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June.
“Now the children of the province have a voice and this is all to make sure that the children of this province are looked after specifically in areas of poverty, crime, abuse and neglect.
Nomdo now becomes an advocate for children and a guardian of their rights as she is tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests.
A notice of the commencement of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children’s Act has been placed in the Provincial Gazette and the act is already operational.
The commissioner’s office will run independently of government.
