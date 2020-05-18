Mon. May 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Western Cape Children’s Commissioner To Take Office From 1st June

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Western Cape officially has a Children’s Commissioner.

Child rights specialist Christina Nomdo formally accepted the post last week.

The appointment is a first for the country.

Premier Alan Winde said that child rights specialist Nomdo would officially take up office on 1 June.

“Now the children of the province have a voice and this is all to make sure that the children of this province are looked after specifically in areas of poverty, crime, abuse and neglect.

Nomdo now becomes an advocate for children and a guardian of their rights as she is tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests.

A notice of the commencement of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children’s Act has been placed in the Provincial Gazette and the act is already operational.

The commissioner’s office will run independently of government.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Health Department: COVID-19 Advisory Council Not Consulted On Lockdown Levels

28 mins ago
2 min read

Mkhize: We Are Worried About The Current COVID-19 Infection Rate In SA

36 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Authorities Report 60% COVID-19 Recovery Rate

42 mins ago
1 min read

Hawks Bust Truck Carrying R30Million Worth Of Cocaine

47 mins ago
1 min read

Lamola: Release Of 19,000 Prisoners Necessary To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

51 mins ago
1 min read

Watch Live: Ramaphosa Addresses 73rd Session Of World Health Assembly

1 hour ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Five Ways To Help The Travel Industry Right Now

3 mins ago
3 min read

UNISA Students Get Major Boost On Data And Connectivity Ahead Of May – June 2020 Examinations

11 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Children’s Commissioner To Take Office From 1st June

18 mins ago
2 min read

Health Department: COVID-19 Advisory Council Not Consulted On Lockdown Levels

28 mins ago