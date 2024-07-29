Western Cape Challenges Public Procurement Act: A Barrier to Service Delivery?

The Western Cape government has raised serious concerns about the newly enacted Public Procurement Act, labelling it a “handbrake” on the province’s service delivery. Premier Alan Winde and Finance MEC Deidre Baartman have taken a firm stance, writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to question the constitutionality of the Act.

Ramaphosa signed the Act into law to establish a unified framework for regulating public tenders across all state organs. However, Winde argues, “In this province, we believe it is an absolute handbrake to enabling both provincial and municipal service delivery in the Western Cape. We objected to this Act in the previous term, and our stance remains unchanged. We are very concerned about the constitutionality of the Act itself.”

The Western Cape government’s objections highlight ongoing tensions between provincial autonomy and national regulations, with potential implications for the efficiency of public service delivery. The Act’s critics argue that a one-size-fits-all approach may hinder rather than help local governance, particularly in regions like the Western Cape, which prioritise streamlined and efficient tender processes.