Western Cape Braces for Another Cold Front Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Emergency teams are gearing up for another cold front expected to hit the Western Cape on Tuesday. This follows two days of severe weather that caused widespread damage, including localised flooding, fallen trees, and power outages.

The SA Weather Service warns of more rain and damaging waves, with potential flooding and mudslides. A yellow level four warning for damaging winds and waves has been issued between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan emphasizes that all relevant services are actively involved in emergency response efforts. The public is urged to report any incidents to ensure swift attention.

Strong westerly winds are expected to impact the Western and Northern Cape, affecting areas such as Namakwa District, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, Overberg, and the Garden Route.