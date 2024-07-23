Western Cape ANC Endorses State Of Disaster Following Devastating Weather Events

The African National Congress (ANC) in Western Cape has supported the declaration of a state of disaster following extreme weather conditions that inflicted severe damage across the province.

The party had previously approached the premier with a request to declare the state of disaster in response to the adverse conditions.

In Cape Town, the impact was profound with 158,097 residents affected and 47,663 structures either flooded or damaged.

The province witnessed a range of destructive events including mudslides, rockfalls, uprooted trees, and rivers overflowing. The town of Clanwilliam in the Cederberg Municipality was particularly hard hit, becoming entirely isolated due to the floods.

In the Wynberg area, several homes were stripped of their roofs, while power outages kept electricity maintenance teams busy.

Khalid Sayed, the opposition leader in the Western Cape legislature, emphasized the importance of the declaration: “This is a vital move to activate the resources and support needed to help those impacted by the disaster. While this declaration is a positive step, we call for prompt and thorough action to cater to the immediate needs of those displaced and affected, and to implement long-term strategies to reconstruct and fortify our infrastructure while addressing legacy issues of apartheid-era spatial planning.”