iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

West Ham Held At Fulham

Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Reuters

28 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

West Ham United had Tomas Soucek sent off in stoppage time at relegation-threatened Fulham who largely dominated the match but had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Czech Soucek was dismissed after referee Mike Deane checked the VAR monitor and decided the midfielder had elbowed Aleksandar Mitrovic on the edge of the box before a free kick.

Fulham remain 18th with 15 points from 22 games, eight points outside the safety zone, while West Ham missed the chance to go into the top four and stay fifth with 39 points from 23.

Scott Parker’s Fulham side have reached the stage where wins are urgently needed if they are to stand a chance of staying up but for all their effort they could not convert their chances.

Striker Mitrovic and Ivan Cavaleiro had opportunities to clinch the points for the hosts, although West Ham went closest with Vladimir Coufal heading against the bar after the break.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Scotland End 38-Year Wait For Twickenham Win

13 mins ago
3 min read

Just One Of Those Days – Jones

19 mins ago
1 min read

Newcastle Hang On To Beat Southampton

15 hours ago
1 min read

Brighton Held At Burnley

15 hours ago
2 min read

Villa Goal After 74 Seconds Enough To Beat Arsenal

15 hours ago
1 min read

Manchester, Merseyside Clubs Unite To Condemn Racism

15 hours ago
2 min read

Serena Shrugs Off Shoulder Issue

1 day ago
2 min read

Australian Open Regrets All Banished – Thiem

1 day ago
1 min read

Leicester’s Vardy Available For Wolves Trip

1 day ago
2 min read

Mourinho Not Worried About Pressure At Spurs

1 day ago
2 min read

Klopp Backs Liverpool To Make Anfield Fortress Again

1 day ago
2 min read

Cavani Should Be Available For Everton Game – Solskjaer

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Scotland End 38-Year Wait For Twickenham Win

13 mins ago
3 min read

Just One Of Those Days – Jones

19 mins ago
1 min read

West Ham Held At Fulham

28 mins ago
1 min read

Newcastle Hang On To Beat Southampton

15 hours ago