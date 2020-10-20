West African Super App Expands in the Region

Share with your network!

West African startup Gozem, which started out in the ride-hailing business but has been adding product lines as it transitions into a “super app”, has acquired Delivroum, Togo’s leading food delivery app. Launched in Togo in November of 2018 on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, ride-hailing app Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws. In July, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”. That transition was formalised last month with the rollout of a new interface, and Gozem has now added to its offering by acquiring Delivroum. Founded in 2018 in Lomé, the startup was the first dedicated food delivery app in Togo and quickly became the country’s leading food delivery app. By acquiring Delivroum, Gozem broadens its delivery offerings in Togo, adding meal delivery to a bundle of services that includes delivery of groceries, cooking gas bottles, and various other e-commerce items. In the near term, Delivroum operations will not be impacted, and its customers can keep ordering meals via the Delivroum app as usual. The Delivroum team will join Gozem’s delivery department, and over the medium term Delivroum’s operations and brand will be integrated into a new, standalone Gozem Food vertical.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

