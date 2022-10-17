West African Style Comes Home Through the Eyes of Interior Designer Eva Sonaike

For London-based, Nigerian designer Eva Sonaike, it’s all about color. Tapping into the traditions of West Africa, she creates interiors and home furnishings that utilize bold colors and patterns that are uplifting and unabashedly African. In a world where the dominant home décor aesthetic has been minimalist or country house chic for seasons, Eva says she loves to stand out by creating designs that are about more than just trends. She started off using Ankara she’d brought back from her yearly visits home and travel across West Africa to make cushions for friends. Word spread and before long, Eva’s designs were being picked up by stores. Eventually, she decided to branch out to designing her own textiles. While still very much inspired by the much-loved staple of African design, she takes pride in adding her own twist. Growing up in Europe with her heart firmly in Africa, her range of decadent poufs, throw pillows and rug decor are both sophisticated and heartfelt.

