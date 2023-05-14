iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry

2 days ago 1 min read

One of Africa’s most important living photographers and contemporary artists, who photographs himself in the style of leading historical figures including Martin Luther King and Angela Davis, has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation prize 2023. The Cameroonian-born Nigerian photographer Samuel Fosso was awarded the £30,000 prize – one of the most prestigious in the industry – at the Photographers’ Gallery in London on Thursday. The award was in recognition of Fosso’s retrospective exhibition, Samuel Fosso, at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris, which traced a career spanning almost 50 years. Described as “a man of 1,000 faces”, Fosso plays the role of leading historical figures in front of the camera, which also includes Mao Zedong, Malcolm X and Patrice Lumumba, demonstrating photography’s role in the construction of myths.

THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago
1 min read

An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies

2 days ago
1 min read

Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn

2 days ago
1 min read

Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs

2 days ago
1 min read

The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues 

2 days ago
1 min read

Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank

2 days ago
1 min read

The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023

2 days ago
1 min read

A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago

Share