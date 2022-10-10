iAfrica

West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences  

13 hours ago 1 min read

West African cuisine has been gaining a foothold across the globe. While the efforts of African celebrity chefs and their high profile restaurants have certainly had an influence, a new wave of fast casual restaurants is providing easy access to a broader population of diners.  

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

