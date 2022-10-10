West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences  

West African cuisine has been gaining a foothold across the globe. While the efforts of African celebrity chefs and their high profile restaurants have certainly had an influence, a new wave of fast casual restaurants is providing easy access to a broader population of diners.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
