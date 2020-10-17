iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why

53 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Foodies love the Internet, and this year their searches are focusing on West African cuisine. Bold flavors and healthy, natural ingredients seem to be motivating interest, but whatever the case, West African cuisine is having its moment in the sun. Here are some of the mouth-watering recipes that are attracting the most attention. Moin Moin is a delicious dish is a highly versatile food in West African cooking and originated from Nigeria. With a base of black-eyed peas, onions, and various peppers, it’s steamed to make a tender and comforting pudding.

SOURCE: THE TRAVEL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago
1 min read

Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers

28 mins ago
1 min read

Between Lands

33 mins ago
1 min read

Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming

39 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’

47 mins ago
1 min read

Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020

57 mins ago
1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

13 hours ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago