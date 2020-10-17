West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why

Foodies love the Internet, and this year their searches are focusing on West African cuisine. Bold flavors and healthy, natural ingredients seem to be motivating interest, but whatever the case, West African cuisine is having its moment in the sun. Here are some of the mouth-watering recipes that are attracting the most attention. Moin Moin is a delicious dish is a highly versatile food in West African cooking and originated from Nigeria. With a base of black-eyed peas, onions, and various peppers, it’s steamed to make a tender and comforting pudding.
SOURCE: THE TRAVEL
