West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko

Share with your network!

London’s foodies have been chomping at the bit for new restaurant, Akoko, and its time has finally come. Serving high-end, West African cuisine, it will be one of only two restaurants in the entire city to focus on this type of food experience. The menu at Akoko is rooted in Nigerian, Ghanaian and Senegalese dishes, which most westerners won’t be familiar with. So the team has opted for tasting menus instead of à la carte.



SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES

Share with your network!