West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko

London’s foodies have been chomping at the bit for new restaurant, Akoko, and its time has finally come. Serving high-end, West African cuisine, it will be one of only two restaurants in the entire city to focus on this type of food experience. The menu at Akoko is rooted in Nigerian, Ghanaian and Senegalese dishes, which most westerners won’t be familiar with. So the team has opted for tasting menus instead of à la carte.
SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES
London’s foodies have been chomping at the bit for new restaurant, Akoko, and its time has finally come. Serving high-end, West African cuisine, it will be one of only two restaurants in the entire city to focus on this type of food experience. The menu at Akoko is rooted in Nigerian, Ghanaian and Senegalese dishes, which most westerners won’t be familiar with. So the team has opted for tasting menus instead of à la carte.
More Stories
A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses
Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta
Exploring the Cape Winelands
Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction
A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America
South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets
How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem
Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi
The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage
Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa
Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption
The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children