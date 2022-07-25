iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to Coronavirus, 1 February 2021. Photo Credit: GCIS

13 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s electricity crisis is taking too long to resolve.

He went on to say that further measures to reduce the strain on Eskom and reduce power cuts will be announced soon.  

Eskom has been struggling to keep lights on for several weeks — implementing different stages of blackouts including Stage 6 — thus hampering economic growth.

“All of us are usually unhappy with the load-shedding that we’ve all been experiencing in recent weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

“And this has demonstrated the need for the urgent reforms that we need to implement.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

3 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

5 mins ago
3 min read

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

2 days ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

3 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

3 days ago
2 min read

Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt

4 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry

4 days ago
1 min read

Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

13 seconds ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

3 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

5 mins ago
2 min read

Leclerc Blames Himself For French Grand Prix Crash

13 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer