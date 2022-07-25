We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s electricity crisis is taking too long to resolve.
He went on to say that further measures to reduce the strain on Eskom and reduce power cuts will be announced soon.
Eskom has been struggling to keep lights on for several weeks — implementing different stages of blackouts including Stage 6 — thus hampering economic growth.
“All of us are usually unhappy with the load-shedding that we’ve all been experiencing in recent weeks,” Ramaphosa said.
“And this has demonstrated the need for the urgent reforms that we need to implement.”
More Stories
ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped
Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund
WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA
NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA
Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories
Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed
Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA
NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt
Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry
Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo