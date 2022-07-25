We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s electricity crisis is taking too long to resolve.

He went on to say that further measures to reduce the strain on Eskom and reduce power cuts will be announced soon.

Eskom has been struggling to keep lights on for several weeks — implementing different stages of blackouts including Stage 6 — thus hampering economic growth.

“All of us are usually unhappy with the load-shedding that we’ve all been experiencing in recent weeks,” Ramaphosa said.

“And this has demonstrated the need for the urgent reforms that we need to implement.”

