iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Dubbed “an oasis in the wilderness”, Bushmans Kloof is set on a 7 500-hectare private reserve. Getting there is an experience in itself, showcasing the charming seaside town of Paternoster and one of the oldest towns in South Africa called Clanwilliam. Kisawa, located on Benguerra Island in Mozambique, celebrates culture and nature. To get there, travellers take a flight to Vilankulo Airport with the option of then travelling via helicopter charter or a private boat. Baraza Resort and Spa is Zanzibar’s most exclusive boutique resort. The 5-star all-inclusive hotel boasts 30 villas with Arab, Swahili and Indian architectural styles; think Swahili arches, intricately carved cement, antiques, handmade furniture, and intricate brass lanterns. An hour’s drive from Durban will take you to Brookdale Health Hydro. The Nottingham Road attraction in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands offers a holistic health package designed to bring balance to your life.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Missing Middle in Tech Funding

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eto’o Joins the Presidential Race

3 mins ago
1 min read

Sign Language Across Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change

11 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Sees Rising Poaching Incidents

12 mins ago
1 min read

Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet

15 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

16 mins ago
1 min read

Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities

3 days ago
1 min read

When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President

3 days ago
1 min read

China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All

13 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa’s Missing Middle in Tech Funding

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eto’o Joins the Presidential Race

3 mins ago
1 min read

Sign Language Across Africa

5 mins ago